Windermere Man Suspected Of Rape Faces Sexual Battery Charges

A Windermere man suspected of raping women while unconscious now faces six sexual battery charges. State prosecutors have charged 49-year-old Darryl Patterson for allegedly assaulting a woman who was physically incapacitated.

State Attorney Jeff Ashton is asking women who may have experienced a lapse of time with Patterson to come forward.

“That seems to be a sort of consistent scene; somebody that knows Patterson is with them, and then wakes up in the morning not dressed the way they were when they last recalled and have no memory of the events of the evening,” said Ashton.

Suspicions surfaced after investigators found photos, tapes and DVDs of women undressed in various sexual positions while searching Patterson’s home last year.

Victims in the footage remain unidentified. Officials suspect that Patterson showed some of the footage to friends.