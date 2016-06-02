© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Windermere Man Suspected Of Rape Faces Sexual Battery Charges

By Renata Sago
Published June 2, 2016 at 11:56 AM EDT
Darryl Patterson faces six counts of sexual battery for allegedly assaulting a physical incapacitated woman. Photo: Windermere Police Department.
Darryl Patterson faces six counts of sexual battery for allegedly assaulting a physical incapacitated woman. Photo: Windermere Police Department.

A Windermere man suspected of raping women while unconscious now faces six sexual battery charges. State prosecutors have charged 49-year-old Darryl Patterson for allegedly assaulting a woman who was physically incapacitated.

State Attorney Jeff Ashton is asking women who may have experienced a lapse of time with Patterson to come forward.

“That seems to be a sort of consistent scene; somebody that knows Patterson is with them, and then wakes up in the morning not dressed the way they were when they last recalled and have no memory of the events of the evening,” said Ashton.

Suspicions surfaced after investigators found photos, tapes and DVDs of women undressed in various sexual positions while searching Patterson’s home last year.

Victims in the footage remain unidentified. Officials suspect that Patterson showed some of the footage to friends.

Tags
Central Florida NewscrimeDarryl Pattersonsexual battery
Renata Sago
See stories by Renata Sago
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details