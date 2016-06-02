© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Renny The Rare Sea Turtle Released In Ponce Inlet

By Catherine Welch
Published June 2, 2016 at 1:05 PM EDT
Renny, a rare Kemp's ridley sea turtle. Photo: Marine Science Center
Renny, a rare Kemp's ridley sea turtle. Photo: Marine Science Center

A rare endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is back in the ocean after spending a few months of recovery at the Marine Science Center in Volusia County.

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is extremely rare. In fact, it’s the rarest of sea turtles. So you can imagine the reaction at the Marine Science Center turtle hospital when "Renny" arrived in March.

He was accidentally caught by a Ponce Inlet fisherman. He had one hook in his tongue and another in his esophagus near his stomach.

With the hooks gone, Renny was fed crunchy, live blue crabs and gained two pounds over the spring.

He was released into the surf Thursday, swimming quickly out to sea.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentsea turtle
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details