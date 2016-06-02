Community To Gather At Vigil For Four Sisters Killed In Crash

A vigil will be held Thursday night for the four central Florida sisters killed in a car crash on I-95 on Memorial Day.

Leesburg High School Principal Dennis Neal said students made posters with messages for the family of 9th grader Amunya Cruz and her younger sisters.

“We did send out a call out to all of the students' families with the phones that we have on record, letting them know we had a loss in the school community and that we did have grief counselors available and we still do here at the school,” said Neal.

Thursday's vigil for Amunya, Niashia, Nadia and Jasmine Cruz is at 7:00 p.m. at Bible Teachers Worship Center in Leesburg. It is open to the public.

A Wells Fargo and GoFundMe account have been set up to help the girls’ mother pay for the funerals.