Fertilizer Bans Take Effect Around Indian River Lagoon

By Amy Green
Published June 1, 2016 at 12:05 PM EDT
Last year's fish kill was only the latest in a series of setbacks for the Indian River Lagoon. Photo by Amy Green
Fertilizer bans start Wednesday in the five-county region of the Indian River Lagoon.

The bans also apply in nearly all of the region's municipalities.

Frequent rains wash fertilizers into the lagoon, feeding the blooms that this spring triggered the worst fish kill in the lagoon in modern history.

Duane De Freese of the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program says the bans are aimed at nitrogen and phosphorus, nutrients at the heart of the lagoon's problems.

"It's a bad time to be fertilizing because it wastes fertilizer. But more importantly it transports those nutrients to the Indian River Lagoon, and we know those nutrients can fuel algal blooms."

The fertilizer bans around the Indian River Lagoon extend through September.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
