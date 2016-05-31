Why DeBary Is Looking To Oust Its Mayor

The DeBary City Council will consider whether it will remove the mayor at Wednesday night’s meeting. The city manager says Mayor Clint Johnson violated the city’s charter by ordering staff around in texts, tweets and emails.

The hearing was originally based on a text and an email, but now the city has increased the number of violations to include more emails and some of Johnson’s tweets.

For example, the city claims a tweet by Johnson complaining about a city employee saying, “he was wrong, wasted tax $ and should be fired” was a violation of the charter because it dictated the removal of a city employee.

Johnson’s attorney tells The Daytona Beach News Journal that Johnson is allowed to express his opinion.

The DeBary City Council has already voted to sue Johnson over unfilled public records requests. Johnson insists that he has turned in all of the requested documents.

Johnson grabbed headlines in March when he announced plans to travel from Cuba to Florida on a homemade raft.