© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why DeBary Is Looking To Oust Its Mayor

By Catherine Welch
Published May 31, 2016 at 12:34 PM EDT
DeBary City Council votes to sue Mayor Clint Johnson over public records request. Photo: File
DeBary City Council votes to sue Mayor Clint Johnson over public records request. Photo: File

The DeBary City Council will consider whether it will remove the mayor at Wednesday night’s meeting. The city manager says Mayor Clint Johnson violated the city’s charter by ordering staff around in texts, tweets and emails.

The hearing was originally based on a text and an email, but now the city has increased the number of violations to include more emails and some of Johnson’s tweets.

For example, the city claims a tweet by Johnson complaining about a city employee saying, “he was wrong, wasted tax $ and should be fired” was a violation of the charter because it dictated the removal of a city employee.

Johnson’s attorney tells The Daytona Beach News Journal that Johnson is allowed to express his opinion.

The DeBary City Council has already voted to sue Johnson over unfilled public records requests. Johnson insists that he has turned in all of the requested documents.

Johnson grabbed headlines in March when he announced plans to travel from Cuba to Florida on a homemade raft.

Tags
Central Florida NewsDeBaryClint Johnson
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details