UCF President John Hitt's Contract Extended Through 2017

John Hitt will be president of the University of Central Florida for another year.

The UCF board of trustees today extended Hitt’s contract through June 30, 2017. Hitt’s base salary is $505,000, which is more than the state’s maximum salary for government employees. Anything over the cap is paid for by the UCF Foundation.

"All the tough issues, Dr. Hitt and I resolved through arm wrestling," said UCF Board of Trustees member Marcos Marchena, getting a laugh from the board. "Luckily there weren’t any. We’re thrilled Dr. Hitt is happy to stay for another year.”

The base salary doesn't include any performance-based pay. Other benefits for Hitt include free housing on campus, free car, and a $4,000 per month stipend for membership at the Citrus Club, the Interlachen Country Club and travel expenses for his wife.

Hitt became president of UCF in 1992. His contract was renewed through 2017, and can be renewed again next year.