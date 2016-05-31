Orlando International Airport Prepares for High Passenger Traffic This Summer

Officials at Orlando International Airport say they are ready to welcome millions of passengers traveling through this summer. That’s as the airport experiences double-digit growth and expansion. Officials have reorganized the security checkpoint cues and hired 27 personnel to pre-screen travelers to keep security wait times short and customer service upbeat. They have also added canines to sniff out luggage and mobile passport kiosks for international travelers.

“We’ve added stanchions in areas. We’ve added bins for water or liquid bottles to the front of the line. Those are just little things. But all of that adds up to a reduction in slowing down the process," said spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell.

She calls these additions critical with passenger traffic growing every year.

“We have teams that are coming through. We have families that are coming here. We have conventioneers that are coming through," said Fennell. "We all have to work together to try to make this a seamless and efficient and memorable experience.”

More than 40 million passengers traveled through Orlando International Airport last year in a main terminal area built to accommodate 25 million.

Fennell said many of the additions have been made through working with the Transportation Security Administration.