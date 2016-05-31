Intersection: Getting Ready For Hurricane Season

Hurricane season starts tomorrow. It’s been more than a decade since the last hurricane hit Florida- and emergency managers are worried about ‘hurricane amnesia’.

A lot’s changed since 2005 too- Florida’s population is bigger, and many of those new residents have never experienced a hurricane.

On today’s show, emergency manager Kimberly Prosser from Brevard County and Orlando emergency manager Manny Soto share what keeps them up at night. We look at the forecast for the storm season with Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Jeff Huffman, and WUFT's Marie Edinger explains the technological advances in hurricane awareness in the last decade.

Have you put together a hurricane kit? 90.7's Catherine Welch talks with Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris about what should be on the shopping list for your 2016 emergency kit. Some items may surprise you.