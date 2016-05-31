© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ideas Wanted On Making Medical Bills Easier To Understand

By Catherine Welch
Published May 31, 2016 at 9:47 AM EDT
doctors_stethoscope_1-2

Medical bills can be incredibly confusing and difficult to read.

But do you have a better idea?

No, seriously, do you?

Because federal officials want to hear it.

Medical bills can be full of jargon, unexpected costs and inconsistent charges. And patients often have no clue when and how often they’ll be billed.
The public servants at Health and Human Services know this, they actually pointed it out in a recent report. It’s why they’re offering up to ten thousand dollars for proposed redesigns of patient bills.

The contest is open to anyone, and HHS is encouraging people from outside health care to submit entries.

Organizers also urge participants to rethink how insurers, hospitals and patients interact.

A couple of hospital systems across the country have committed to piloting the winners.

Aspiring bill designers have until August 10th to submit their entries. All the details are at the website: abillyoucanunderstand.com.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealthHealth WLRNmedical bills
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details