Ideas Wanted On Making Medical Bills Easier To Understand

Medical bills can be incredibly confusing and difficult to read.

But do you have a better idea?

No, seriously, do you?

Because federal officials want to hear it.

Medical bills can be full of jargon, unexpected costs and inconsistent charges. And patients often have no clue when and how often they’ll be billed.

The public servants at Health and Human Services know this, they actually pointed it out in a recent report. It’s why they’re offering up to ten thousand dollars for proposed redesigns of patient bills.

The contest is open to anyone, and HHS is encouraging people from outside health care to submit entries.

Organizers also urge participants to rethink how insurers, hospitals and patients interact.

A couple of hospital systems across the country have committed to piloting the winners.

Aspiring bill designers have until August 10th to submit their entries. All the details are at the website: abillyoucanunderstand.com.