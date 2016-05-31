Congressman Alan Grayson Marries Candidate Running For His Seat

Congressman Alan Grayson got married over the weekend. He tied the knot on Melbourne Beach to Dena Minning.

The wedding is described as a small, private ceremony where Grayson read Maya Angelou’s poem “Touched by an Angel.”

“Rep. Alan Grayson and his wife Dr. Dena Grayson had a small, private wedding ceremony Sunday evening, with friends and family in attendance to celebrate their union, in the Florida beach town where Dena grew up,” said spokeswoman Brook Hines in a statement.

The pair had been dating before she decided to run for Grayson’s congressional seat. He is running for U.S. Senate.

She has changed her Facebook and Twitter accounts to Dena Grayson, with banners saying “Dr. Dena Grayson for Congress.”

Dena Grayson is running against four other candidates including her husband's former district director.