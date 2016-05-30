Meet The 11 Health Care Startups Incubating In Medical City

Lake Nona Medical City’s first class of health care tech startups is underway.

The Health Box Studio program will help grow 11 companies through the end of June, when they will make a pitch for investor money. Products range from software to artificial intelligence to a smart pill box.

Jessica Houston is with Guide Well, Florida Blue’s Parent, which has hosted the HealthBox in other parts of the state.

“We had studios across Florida, in Jacksonville, Tampa and Miami," Houston said. "This is the first time we’re hosting the studio in Lake Nona.”

Guide Well is insurance giant Florida Blue’s parent company. Its innovation building in Medical City opened earlier this year.

See below for a list of companies:

BloomAPI helps organizations connect to real-time EMR data in less than five minutes.

Buoy Health created a virtual doctor capable of interviewing and educating patients on their likeliest diagnoses to replace searching symptoms online.

CarePredict is solving the problem of over reliance on human observation to catch declines in the health of seniors by developing a technology that aims to replace human observation with machine sensing and learning

dbaza health has developed and clinically validated a patient onboarding platform for managing and reducing the costs of chronic diseases like diabetes.

Doctella helps hospitals improve quality and reduce costs by delivering smart checklists (workflows) to patients and their families and monitor their real-time participation to gain insights for critical, timely interventions.

Hint Health is a billing platform for direct pay health care providers.

KynderMed has developed a proprietary, non-invasive, light-based sleep mask solution that aims to reduce factors that could potentially contribute to preterm births.

PotentiaMetrics provides proprietary real-world outcomes registries and analytic platforms to reveal personalized and predictive insights.

Rimidi Diabetes empowers health care systems to deliver more efficient care to patients with diabetes, improve patient quality of life, and decrease the financial burden of diabetes to the system and patients.

Senscio Systems’ IbisTM complex care management solution uses artificial intelligence to proactively recognize health complications at home for timely and targeted interventions.

SMRxT is a real-time medication adherence system with a patient-centric approach allowing customers to fully understand and manage adherence challenges, leading to better clinical outcomes and reduced costs.