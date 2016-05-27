Spotlight: Get Inspired At Maitland's Art & History Museums

There’s a five-museum campus in Maitland that focuses not only on creative treasures of the past, but of the present as well…and possibly, the future.

Art & History Museums Maitland encompasses buildings dedicated to fine arts, carpentry, telephones, local history, and Victorian living. It’s also home to classes and programs for artists.

Executive Director Andrea Bailey-Cox said the crown jewel of their museums is the Maitland Art Center.

"It's the largest of our museums. It's a national historic landmark and it's a 1937 artist colony and it's a national historic landmark because of how wonderful and interesting and unique the grounds and the architecture are. It's Mayan Revival architecture. There's over 200 sculptural reliefs and murals that have been hand-done all over the campus," said Bailey-Cox.

