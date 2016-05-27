© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Get Inspired At Maitland's Art & History Museums

By Crystal Chavez
Published May 27, 2016 at 1:53 PM EDT
Maitland Art Center. Photo courtesy of Art &amp; History Museums Maitland
Maitland Art Center. Photo courtesy of Art & History Museums Maitland

There’s a five-museum campus in Maitland that focuses not only on creative treasures of the past, but of the present as well…and possibly, the future.

Art & History Museums Maitland encompasses buildings dedicated to fine arts, carpentry, telephones, local history, and Victorian living. It’s also home to classes and programs for artists.

Executive Director Andrea Bailey-Cox said the crown jewel of their museums is the Maitland Art Center.

"It's the largest of our museums. It's a national historic landmark and it's a 1937 artist colony and it's a national historic landmark because of how wonderful and interesting and unique the grounds and the architecture are. It's Mayan Revival architecture. There's over 200 sculptural reliefs and murals that have been hand-done all over the campus," said Bailey-Cox.

Listen to her entire interview by clicking on the audio player at the top of this post.

Tags
Central Florida NewsartMaitlandSpotlight
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details