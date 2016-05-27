© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Planning A Mars Base Camp

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 27, 2016 at 11:50 AM EDT
Mars Space Camp. Photo: Lockheed Martin
Mars Space Camp. Photo: Lockheed Martin

Tony Antonelli spent 24 days in space as a shuttle pilot, working on building the International Space Station.

Now, he’s the chief technologist for Lockheed Martin’s civil exploration division. And he’s working on building the next space station, this one bound for Mars.

Lockheed formally announced the plan earlier this month with hopes NASA will consider it as they finalize their plans to send humans to Mars. As Antonellio explains  the idea uses technology we already have or are close to developing.

