Planning A Mars Base Camp

Tony Antonelli spent 24 days in space as a shuttle pilot, working on building the International Space Station.

Now, he’s the chief technologist for Lockheed Martin’s civil exploration division. And he’s working on building the next space station, this one bound for Mars.

Lockheed formally announced the plan earlier this month with hopes NASA will consider it as they finalize their plans to send humans to Mars. As Antonellio explains the idea uses technology we already have or are close to developing.