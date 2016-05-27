Libertarians in Orlando to Nominate Candidate to Face Trump, Clinton

Members of the Libertarian Party are expecting record attendance at their national convention in Orlando this weekend. That’s as delegates prepare to nominate a ticket strong enough to face off against Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton this November.

There’s been a huge amount of energy around the Libertarian Party these days. Some of that comes from so-called NeverTrumpers who want to see a conservative who is not Donald Trump win the race to the White House. Then, there are anti-Hillary Clinton voters, many Democrats who want an alternative to the Democratic presidential frontrunner.

Carla Howell, political director for the Libertarian National Convention, says the party has been pushing for its candidates to appear on ballots in all 50 states. As of now, voters in 32 states will be able to vote Libertarian.

“It’s really hard to say whether the presence of a Libertarian in any given race, how that could affect the outcome. That it’s possible that we’ll take votes equally from the two candidates or even possibly more from Hillary Clinton.”

Delegates will nominate the party’s ticket on Monday.

The Libertarian Party believes in small government, low taxes, business liberty, and non-interventionist foreign policy.