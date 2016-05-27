Intersection: Jobs Summit, Tourism Development Tax and DeBary's Troubles

Governor Rick Scott holds a college to career summit in Orlando. The summit was touted as a way to prepare students for the growing job market in Florida, but is a college degree what you need for the kind of jobs that are growing here? Sanford Burnham, the high tech medical research company that touched down in Lake Nona a decade ago wants to leave.

Air BnB is collecting TDT taxes for Orange County. It’s not expected to add much to the county coffers, so why is it important? Meanwhile, the debate continues over how to spend tourism development tax dollars. Should more go into the convention center? Is there a way to channel more of those funds towards the cash-poor arts?

Uber is ubiquitous. Taxi companies don’t like the car service, but some cities are embracing Uber adding incentives to try and get the service to link riders to mass transit like SunRail. Will Uber and similar services soon be the only game in town?

FDLE officers seize emails from DeBary as that city’s political woes continue, and Brevard County tackles LGBT protections for students.