Inaugural Memorial Day Event At The Cape Canaveral National Cemetery

By Catherine Welch
Published May 27, 2016 at 12:21 PM EDT
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims. /Credit: VA
Monday’s Memorial Day service will be the first at Florida’s newest national cemetery.

The Cape Canaveral National Cemetery opened back in January, and so far more than 500 veterans have been laid to rest there.

Speakers at Monday’s inaugural event include U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Brigadier General Wayne Monteith, commander of the 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force Base.

An estimated 163,000 veterans will be buried at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery over the next 100.

Ceremony Information:
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
5525 U.S. Highway 1, Mims, Florida
2:30p.m.

Catherine Welch
