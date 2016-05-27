Florida Lifeguards Preparing For Memorial Day Weekend

Counties across central Florida are staffing more lifeguards at the most popular beaches for Memorial Day weekend.

Eisen Witcher with Brevard County Ocean Rescue said they’re expecting larger than usual crowds at Cocoa Beach Pier, Shepard Park and Lori Wilson Park.

“We are also making preparations for the low pressure system that’s coming in and warning people before they get into the water about the elevated risk of rip currents,” said Witcher.

This time last year, lifeguards pulled hundreds of people out of the ocean because of rough surf at Brevard and Volusia beaches.

To break the grip of a rip don’t fight the current, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If you can’t escape, float or tread water and call for help.

Witcher said a problem they face on shore is children getting lost on busy beaches.