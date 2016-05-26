© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Invited To Join In Webinars On Florida Black Bear

By Amy Green
Published May 26, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green
This evening is the first of three webinars on Florida's growing bear population. And the public is invited to chime in.

The webinars will address Florida's latest bear count and range estimates, results from last year's hunt and the possibility of another hunt this year.

The state's bear population is estimated at more than 4,300. The animal was removed from Florida's threatened list in 2012.

The hunt in October was the state's first in two decades. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is expected to consider another hunt during its June meeting.

Local governments like in Seminole and Volusia counties have approved resolutions opposing another hunt. Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is holding the webinars. The next ones are May 31. and June 2. All start at 6 p.m.

Central Florida Newsflorida fish and wildlife conservation commissionbearsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
