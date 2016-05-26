Public Invited To Join In Webinars On Florida Black Bear

This evening is the first of three webinars on Florida's growing bear population. And the public is invited to chime in.

The webinars will address Florida's latest bear count and range estimates, results from last year's hunt and the possibility of another hunt this year.

The state's bear population is estimated at more than 4,300. The animal was removed from Florida's threatened list in 2012.

The hunt in October was the state's first in two decades. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is expected to consider another hunt during its June meeting.

Local governments like in Seminole and Volusia counties have approved resolutions opposing another hunt. Central Florida is home to the state's largest bear population.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is holding the webinars. The next ones are May 31. and June 2. All start at 6 p.m.