© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Wedgefield's Water & Orlando's 'Fringe Festival'

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 24, 2016 at 6:50 AM EDT
Entrance to Wedgefield. Photo: Wedgefield Homeowner's Association.
Entrance to Wedgefield. Photo: Wedgefield Homeowner's Association.

Residents of the east Orange County neighborhood of Wedgefield have complained about the smell and taste of the water coming from their taps.

Wedgefield is serviced by a private water company called Pluris, but after a growing number of complaints, Orange County agreed to foot the bill to test the water. The test results found some by-products that could be harmful to resident’s health...but Pluris said the results were flawed and called for re-testing.

Now, the issue has gone political and one candidate for a county commission seat is promising an in-depth look at Wedgefield’s water.

What was in those test results? What health impact could they have on residents? And what’s next for the water in Wedgefield?

Plus, there are more than 140 shows to take in at the 25th Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival encompassing comedy, dance, drama, magic, burlesque and more. 90.7’s Spotlight host Crystal Chavez spoke with Festival Producer Michael Marinaccio about the annual event taking over the Loch Haven Park area.

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionwaterfringewedgefield
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details