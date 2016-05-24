Intersection: Wedgefield's Water & Orlando's 'Fringe Festival'

Residents of the east Orange County neighborhood of Wedgefield have complained about the smell and taste of the water coming from their taps.

Wedgefield is serviced by a private water company called Pluris, but after a growing number of complaints, Orange County agreed to foot the bill to test the water. The test results found some by-products that could be harmful to resident’s health...but Pluris said the results were flawed and called for re-testing.

Now, the issue has gone political and one candidate for a county commission seat is promising an in-depth look at Wedgefield’s water.

What was in those test results? What health impact could they have on residents? And what’s next for the water in Wedgefield?

Plus, there are more than 140 shows to take in at the 25th Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival encompassing comedy, dance, drama, magic, burlesque and more. 90.7’s Spotlight host Crystal Chavez spoke with Festival Producer Michael Marinaccio about the annual event taking over the Loch Haven Park area.