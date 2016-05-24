© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Central Florida Leads State Job Growth

By Amy Green
Published May 24, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Florida's latest jobs report contains good news. Employment is up, and central Florida is leading the way. 90.7's Amy Green talked with economic analyst Hank Fishkind about the numbers.

Hank's Highlights:


  • For the 12 months ending May 2016, payroll employment rose 264,700. Not only is this very strong - second in the U.S. - but even more important than bragging rights, the May report is the first time in over nine months that the year-over-year job growth has accelerated.

  • Orlando continued to lead all metro areas for job growth in May, with payrolls surging 4.5 percent over the past year and 51,900 new jobs added.

  • Sanford-Burnham's recent announcement that it will leave its Lake Nona facility in the University of Florida's hands likely will not have a major impact on Orlando. With UF stepping in, it is likely that many of the current scientific projects and researchers will remain. And the facility did fulfill one of its major functions - to attract other hospitals and healthcare providers to the area.

