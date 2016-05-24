Brevard School Board Considering Protections For LGBT Students And Staff

The Brevard County School Board Tuesday night continues its discussion on LGBT protections. The board is considering whether to expand its non-discrimination ordinance to include protections for students and staff based on sexual orientation, transgender status and gender identity.

It would allow students and staff to file complaints if they feel they were discriminated against in school programs, activities and employment opportunities. Brevard County activist Denise Sala Gore said the intent is to prevent bullying.

“Because right now they’re not protected. There’s nothing in place to help LGBT students that are being bullied and we wanted them to add those words,” said Sala Gore.

Tuesday's vote is not the final word. It will determine whether the Brevard School Board will hold a public hearing on the matter in July.

The proposed policy changes do not address whether students can use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

A district spokeswoman said that will be an item determined separately.