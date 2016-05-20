© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
We're On The Hunt For Exoplanets

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 20, 2016 at 9:11 AM EDT
NASA’s Kepler telescope discovered 1,284 new planets outside our solar system. They’re called exoplanets and the total count is now more than 3,000 confirmed planets.

The hunt is on for what we call ‘Goldilocks’ planets. Planets that aren’t too hot, not too cold and just right for pooling water. Get it, like the three bear?

Kepler is leading the charge finding and confirming these planets, and along with ground-based systems we think we’ve discovered about 3 dozen. Kepler is just one step in the search for exoplanets.

The telescope is only looking at a tiny fraction of the sky. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite -- or TESS for short -- is the next chapter in the search for other planets. To talk more about TESS and the hunt for new planets, Scientist Stephen Reinhart joined the program from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
