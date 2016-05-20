Intersection: Rubio, Debary, Soccer & Homelessness

Florida Senator Marco Rubio was criticised for being a lawmaker in absentia during the rough and tumble presidential primary. But this week Rubio made a rare visit to Central Florida to talk about Zika and Heroin. Does the voice of a one time presidential contender add some urgency to the fight against Zika?

DeBary’s political shouting match continues as the city explains to residents why it wants to develop a piece of conservation land near the SunRail station. What impact will this fight have on the mayor, the council members, the city manager or the residents?

Orlando City Soccer is paying for the new stadium that’s going up in Parramore. But the soccer club is also looking for funding- from potential immigrants. Half a million dollars invested in the stadium could buy you a green card. Some are calling foul over the scheme.

And an attempt to help the homeless in Daytona Beach is hitting a wall. Residents are protesting plans to turn an empty school into a center for homeless families.

Intersection host Matthew Peddie discusses these stories with Florida Sun columnist Rhetta Peoples, Orlando Political Observer editor Frank Torres and Daytona Beach News Journal editor Pat Rice.