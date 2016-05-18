© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sea Turtles Prefer Beaches Cleared Of Debris For Nesting, Researchers Say

By Amy Green
Published May 18, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy The Nature Conservancy.
Researchers say removing beach debris increases sea turtle nest numbers by 200 percent.

University of Florida researchers monitored beaches in the Panhandle near Eglin Air Force Base beginning in May through September from 2011 to 2014.

The area is among the most popular nesting sites in the northern Gulf of Mexico for loggerhead sea turtles, which are considered threatened.

The debris included fallen trees and stumps and also concrete, pipes and fencing that remained after old military structures were demolished.

The researchers removed some of the debris. They discovered that leaving it also reduced sea turtle nest numbers by 46 percent.

Sea turtles are considered endangered or threatened depending on the species. In Florida nesting season extends through October.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
