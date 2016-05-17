UCF Names Vice Provost Of Downtown Campus

The University of Central Florida has tapped Thad Seymour Jr. to serve as Vice Provost for its new downtown campus. Seymour joined UCF last fall.

In the role of vice provost, he will manage the burgeoning downtown campus, working with academia and public agencies. Previously he led strategic planning and business development for Lake Nona Medical City.

UCF will team up with Valencia College for the downtown campus. It will offer classes in media, hospitality and business training. The campus is part of a project called Creative Village planned for the Parramore neighborhood.

It’s expected to attract 8,000 students a day. The goal is to have those graduating students help develop a thriving downtown business community.