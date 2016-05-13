Spotlight: Orlando Trio Brings Theater Into Your Living Room

Living Room Theater is just what it sounds like, theater in peoples’ living rooms. These 70-minute private performances are made up of short vignettes from the funny to the serious in front of a small audience on a couch.

Founder Tisse Mallon and performers Banks Helfrich and Jack Graham take these intimate performances to living rooms across central Florida. They've performed in front of groups of eight up to 33. Hosts open up their homes, invite some friends and start out with some appetizers and wine. Then people sit back and relax, and take in the show.

"We have three focuses for our pieces and that's fun, connection and authenticity. What we mean by all of that is that we're not there to put on like this over the top ta da! sort of show. It's very real, it allows you to be an observer in what feels real, what feels might be just a regular interaction between two or three people in a home. We never play characters that are really outlandish or far from who we are already," said Mallon.

