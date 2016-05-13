Intersection: Pedestrians, Polls & Environmental Preservation

Alafaya Trail can be a deadly road for pedestrians and cyclists. 11 people have been killed and 200 injured since 2006. Now Orange County wants to spend $5 million to make it safer. Will it work? What kind of behavior have you seen from drivers- and pedestrians and cyclists- that could explain the accident rate?

There’s controversy brewing in DeBary - no this time it’s not about mayor Clint Johnson - it’s a patch of conservation land the city wants to use for housing around a train station. A petition to stop the development’s gotten thousands of signatures. But isn’t transit oriented design good environmental move? Where’s the balance?

A quinnipiac poll shows Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton neck and neck in Florida. Hillary supporters say she’s got the nomination locked up. Bernie fans say - wait a minute- their candidate’s still got a shot. Is Trump turning things around?

And Volusia County says no to bear hunting. Will other counties follow?

It's the friday news round table with Orlando Sentinel columnist Beth Kassab, Orlando Political Observer editor Frank Torres and former Sentinel editorial writer Mike Lafferty.