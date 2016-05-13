© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Pedestrians, Polls & Environmental Preservation

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 13, 2016 at 8:32 AM EDT
crosswalk_new_york_city_0001

Alafaya Trail can be a deadly road for pedestrians and cyclists. 11 people have been killed and 200 injured since 2006. Now Orange County wants to spend $5 million to make it safer. Will it work? What kind of behavior have you seen from drivers- and pedestrians and cyclists- that could explain the accident rate?

There’s controversy brewing in DeBary - no this time it’s not about mayor Clint Johnson - it’s a patch of conservation land the city wants to use for housing around a train station. A petition to stop the development’s gotten thousands of signatures. But isn’t transit oriented design good environmental move? Where’s the balance?

A quinnipiac poll shows Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton neck and neck in Florida. Hillary supporters say she’s got the nomination locked up. Bernie fans say - wait a minute- their candidate’s still got a shot. Is Trump turning things around?

And Volusia County says no to bear hunting. Will other counties follow?

It's the friday news round table with Orlando Sentinel columnist Beth Kassab, Orlando Political Observer editor Frank Torres and former Sentinel editorial writer Mike Lafferty.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
