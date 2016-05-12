© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Manatee Experts Raise Concerns About Proposal To Reclassify Endangered Animal As Threatened

By Amy Green
Published May 12, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS
Credit: David Hinkle USFWS

Scientists invited by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to weigh in on a proposal to reclassify the West Indian manatee as threatened rather than endangered are arguing against the change.

Their comments are among tens of thousands the federal agency has received about the proposal.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked six manatee experts for opinions. All of the five that responded expressed concerns that, for instance, the proposal is not based on the best data.

Chuck Underwood is a spokesman for the Fish and Wildlife Service.

"Most of them have pointed out either some weaknesses or ways to strengthen our proposal, and some of them have come out and said we're not sure you're on the right track."

Some of the scientists pointed out the proposal is based on out-of-date data that does not include a recent unexplained die-off of manatees in the Indian River Lagoon.

The Fish and Wildlife Service says the manatee's population has rebounded enough that the animal no longer fits the definition of endangered. A decision is expected next year.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
