NASA To Announce Newest Discoveries In Hunt For Exoplanets

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 10, 2016 at 2:02 AM EDT
Rendering of Kepler at work. Photo: NASA
NASA scientists are expected to announce findings Tuesday in the effort to discover new planets.

The Kepler Space Telescope is on the hunt for exoplanets – planets that are outside our own solar system.

Kepler does this by aiming its cameras at distant stars. When an exoplanet crosses the star, the light dims ever so slightly.

Earlier this year, Kepler was rescued from a so-called ‘emergency mode.’ Technicians were able to restore control of the space craft and continue  the hunt for exoplanets and to study young stars, supernovae and other cosmic phenomena.

Since launching in 2009, Kepler has discovered over 1,000 exoplanets. Because of these findings, astronomers think at least one planet orbits every star in the sky.

 

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
