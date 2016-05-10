Intersection: Wedgefield Water, Hospital Leaders & Corpse Plant

Some residents in the East Orange County community of Wedgefield have complained about the color and the smell of their water. The county doesn’t manage the water treatment plant for that community- but they are testing the water at some of the houses. We’ll talk to UCF associate professor of environmental engineering Steven Duranceau about water treatment and what tests can tell you about the safety of your tap water.

Healthcare in Central Florida is changing. Hospitals are expanding, there are new ways to measure the health of a community and there’s a renewed focus on the cost of care. To explain some of these developments- we’re joined by Daryl Tol, CEO of Florida Hospital Central Florida, Orlando Health CEO David Strong and Nemours Childrens Hospital president Dana Bledsoe.

And a rare- and very smelly- flower drew thousands of curious visitors to Rollins College. We play a visit to the college greenhouse and talk with greenhouse manager Alan Chryst about how the corpse plant bloomed into a social media sensation.