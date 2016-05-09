© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Indian River Lagoon Algal Bloom Clearing, But More Expected

By Amy Green
Published May 9, 2016 at 9:23 AM EDT
Fish kills are just one thing that can be reported on the FWC app. /File photo, Amy Green
The fish kill in March clogged much of the northern Indian River Lagoon with floating carcasses, like this residential canal in Cocoa Beach. Photo by Amy Green

Scientists say the algal bloom that has gripped the northern Indian River Lagoon is abating.

But they say more blooms are likely.

Recent tests confirm the lagoon's milk chocolate-colored water is clearing.

But Kevin Johnson of the Florida Institute of Technology says the algal bloom and widespread fish die-off it caused have set up the lagoon for more trouble.

"The algal bloom crash and the fish kill have put a major pulse of nutrients back into the water. And those aren't just going to sit there. Those nutrients are going to get used somehow."

The bloom's collapse triggered the fish kill in March by sucking all of the oxygen out of the water, suffocating the fish. It was the worst fish kill in the lagoon in modern history.

Nutrients feed the blooms. Johnson says the dead fish will add to the lagoon's nutrients.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
