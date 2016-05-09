Indian River Lagoon Algal Bloom Clearing, But More Expected

Scientists say the algal bloom that has gripped the northern Indian River Lagoon is abating.

But they say more blooms are likely.

Recent tests confirm the lagoon's milk chocolate-colored water is clearing.

But Kevin Johnson of the Florida Institute of Technology says the algal bloom and widespread fish die-off it caused have set up the lagoon for more trouble.

"The algal bloom crash and the fish kill have put a major pulse of nutrients back into the water. And those aren't just going to sit there. Those nutrients are going to get used somehow."

The bloom's collapse triggered the fish kill in March by sucking all of the oxygen out of the water, suffocating the fish. It was the worst fish kill in the lagoon in modern history.

Nutrients feed the blooms. Johnson says the dead fish will add to the lagoon's nutrients.