Catch Rare Glimpse Of Mercury, Thanks To Seminole State College

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 9, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo from a 2006 Mercury Transit. Photo: NASA

There’s a rare event happening in our solar system Monday, and residents of central Florida have the chance to observe it from here on Earth.

It’s called the Mercury Transit. That’s when Mercury crosses in front of the sun.

Celestial events like this only happen a dozen times a century and it’s not always visible during the day.

That’s why Seminole State College’s Planetarium Director Derek Demeter is hosting a viewing party at the college. Demeter says conditions are just right to catch a look at this transit.

"If you miss this one," says Demeter, "you’re going to have to wait another ten years to see another.”

Anyone can view the Mercury transit from Seminole State College’s main campus Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
