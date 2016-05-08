© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Becoming 'At Home In Space'

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 8, 2016 at 9:27 PM EDT
To pass the time, Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield plays guitar. His music videos made quite the splash on social media. Photo: NASA
To pass the time, Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield plays guitar. His music videos made quite the splash on social media. Photo: NASA

Remember going on road trips as a kid - all cooped up in a car for what seemed like forever? Were you like me? Did you have an annoying little brother to deal with? Did you miss your friends from home while you were away?

Well, imagine being cooped up like that for six months. That’s the typical mission duration on the International Space Station. So how do astronauts put up with each other? And how do they make that tin can in the sky a bit more like home?

Phyllis Johnson is a sociologist at the University of British Colombia, and she’s hoping to answer some of those questions. Her study 'At Home In Space' is especially important when you consider a trip to Mars is at least six months...and that’s just one way.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details