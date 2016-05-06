U.S. Attorney To Review Arrest Of Homeless Veteran By Orlando Police

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is looking into excessive force allegations against an Orlando police officer. An Orlando Police Department internal review cleared Officer James Wilson in an alleged assault last year against homeless veteran Terre Johnson in Parramore.

But the Citizens' Police Review Board, an independent entity, recommended that Wilson be charged.

U.S. Attorney spokesman William Daniels said the chairman of the independent review board, Henry Lim, referred the case.

"We’ll take a look at the matter and see if it meets the standards for any of the applicable statutes," Daniels said. "In this particular incident, it would be a situation where we’re looking at a 'color of law' situation—whether or not he exceeded his authority."

The Orlando Police Department says it is committed to transparency and welcomes the review.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body camera and a cell phone.