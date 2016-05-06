Florida U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson Floated As Possible VP Nominee

Pundits are floating Florida Democratic U.S. Senator Bill Nelson as a possible vice presidential nominee.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Nelson said it’s too soon to comment on a possible VP bid. But Nelson is confident a strong Democratic ticket will have far-reaching effects.

“The ones that are shaking in their boots right now are the Republican senators in swing states,” said Nelson. “And they can imagine, if it’s a huge sweep for Hillary over Donald, that they are worried about that down-draft ballot movement.”

Nelson says Republicans will distance themselves from Donald Trump, especially in swing states. But that prediction may not play out in Florida: Trump has the support of Governor Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi.