Florida U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson Floated As Possible VP Nominee

By WMFE Staff
Published May 6, 2016 at 6:58 AM EDT
Florida's Senate race between Republican Governor Rick Scott and Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson was neck-and-neck all evening. Photo: Amy Green
Pundits are floating Florida Democratic U.S. Senator Bill Nelson as a possible vice presidential nominee.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Nelson said it’s too soon to comment on a possible VP bid. But Nelson is confident a strong Democratic ticket will have far-reaching effects.

“The ones that are shaking in their boots right now are the Republican senators in swing states,” said Nelson. “And they can imagine, if it’s a huge sweep for Hillary over Donald, that they are worried about that down-draft ballot movement.”

Nelson says Republicans will distance themselves from Donald Trump, especially in swing states. But that prediction may not play out in Florida: Trump has the support of Governor Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

