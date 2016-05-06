Athletes Gear Up For Invictus Games

Hundreds of athletes from around the world are preparing for the Invictus games in Orlando. The four-day competition for wounded, sick and injured service men and women gets underway Sunday.

The first Invictus games were held two years ago.

The international competition was started by Prince Harry, who was inspired by the Warrior Games. The inaugural games were held in London.

Ken Fisher, chair of the organizing committee, said Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is the ideal place for this year's games.

“My number one issue was the movement of people, especially the wheelchair-bound competitors," said Fisher.

"I also wanted to have a real Olympic feel, rather than have multiple hotels and multiple venues.”

Fisher said there are 500 competitors - 100 more competitors and one more nation in the games compared to last time - and 1,000 friends and family members of athletes.

The Paralympic-style competition features ten events and includes sports like swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, and sitting volleyball.

“Adaptive sports has actually meant a great deal to these men and women," said Fisher. "The use of adaptive sports in the rehabilitation process...it empowers, it restores spirit and self esteem, but it also gives these men and women the chance to have goals.”

Next year the games will be held in Toronto.

Hear about Oviedo resident Michael Roggio's path to the games here:

[audio mp3="http://s3.amazonaws.com/wmfeimages/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/03141950/Invictus_Michael_Roggio.mp3"][/audio]