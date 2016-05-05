Why DeLand Will Have To Wait Longer For SunRail

SunRail riders are going to have to wait longer for a train station in DeLand. The Florida Department of Transportation decided against applying for a federal grant to help pay for the station.

Based on the funding formula they were working with, FDOT said the $25 million TIGER grant just wouldn’t work. So they decided to skip the application process at the last minute.

Congressman John Mica said the DeLand station’s money problems started when Volusia County missed a deadline for funding. “If they had made Phase 2, they would be under construction right now, no question about it,” said Mica.

DeLand shouldn’t lose hope, said Mica.

“I don’t know when they can get this leg to DeLand back on board,” said Mica. “They’ll have to go back and see if they can be narrowed any, if there are some other grants they made be more eligible for. It’s not lost forever, it’s just derailed for a little while.”

FDOT said it hasn’t found any alternative funding sources for a DeLand SunRail station, but it’s looking.