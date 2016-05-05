© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SeaWorld Earnings Mixed After Announcing Plans To Phase Out Killer Whales

By Amy Green
Published May 5, 2016 at 10:18 AM EDT
trainers-from-left-joe-sanchez-brian-faulkner-and-kelly-aldrich-work-with-orcas-trua-front-to-back-kayla-and-nalani-during-the-believe-show-in-shamu-stadium-at-the-aquatica-by-seaworld-theme-pa

SeaWorld unveiled a mixed financial picture Thursday. This is the first earnings report since announcing this generation of killer whales would be the company's last.

The company revealed minor gains in attendance and revenue, and a widening net loss.

SeaWorld's net loss nearly doubled over the first quarter last year to $84 million. The company blamed depreciation after removing lifting floors from its orca tanks.

President and Chief Executive Officer Joel Manby said the company expects slow growth in revenue streams like season passes after announcing it would stop breeding killer whales.

"It's too early to try to draw a link directly to season passes immediately changing," said Manby. "But we're very confident that it's cleared the runway, and people are seeing us in a positive light and that will start to change."

SeaWorld announced the change in March. Its business had been battered since an orca killed an Orlando trainer in 2010, prompting some to suggest the animal's treatment led to her death.

Tags
Central Florida NewsseaworldJoel ManbyEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details