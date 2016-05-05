© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Panther On Track For Another Record Year For Fatalities

By Amy Green
Published May 5, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
More Florida panthers could die this year than last year's record number.

Wildlife authorities attribute the mortalities to the endangered animal's growing population.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials have documented 22 dead panthers so far this year. All but four of the animals died in vehicle collisions. Last year, 41 panthers died.

Darrell Land of FWC says the state's panther population is estimated at up to 180 animals, compared with a few dozen 30 years ago.

"When the panther numbers had gotten down so low they were no longer occupying a lot of habitat that today they've kind of colonized or repopulated," said Land. "And that's putting them into the same area where the footprint of humans is starting to expand."

FWC says panthers are poised to outgrow their primary habitat in southwest Florida. Area landowners have complained of attacks on cattle and other animals.

Tags
Central Florida Newsflorida fish and wildlife conservation commissionEnvironmentpanthers
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
