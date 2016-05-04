© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UPDATE: Weather Delays SpaceX Launch

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 4, 2016 at 6:09 AM EDT
DSCOVR, on board SapceX's Falcon 9 waits on the launch pad. Photo: NASA KSC
UPDATE: Weather will delay the launch 24 hours.

Original Story:

A Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch a broadcast satellite for Tokyo-based satellite operator SKY Perfect J-SAT.

The satellite will provide broadcast and telecommunication to areas of Asia and the Pacific.

SpaceX completed a successful test fire of the Falcon 9’s engines earlier this week, the company said in a tweet.

After sending the satellite to orbit, SpaceX plans to recover the first-stage booster by landing it on a barge at sea. An attempt to land the booster on a drone ship at sea was a success last month.

Officials with SpaceX aren't optimistic for a successful landing this time. Thursday's launch is to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit, meaning the booster will experience extreme velocity and high heat on re-entry.

Thursday morning’s launch window opens at 1:21 AM EST. Weather forecasts early in the week predict an 80% change of launch.

SpaceX’s last launch was in April, delivering supplies to the International Space Station.

For live launch updates, follow Brendan Byrne on Twitter: @SpaceBrendan

Central Florida NewsSpaceXlaunchFalcon 9Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne
