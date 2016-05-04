DeBary Moves Forward With Hearing To Remove Mayor

The DeBary City Council voted Wednesday night to hold a public hearing on whether to remove Mayor Clint Johnson.

The city manager said Johnson violated the city’s charter by ordering staff around in a text and email. But Johnson’s attorney Doug Daniels said there’s nothing in those emails that warrants removal.

Daniels expects Johnson will still be DeBary’s mayor after the June 1st meeting. “I don’t think the city commission, when it comes down to it, will decide to remove him,” said Daniels. “I think they will make the decision to keep him. Because there’s no reason to remove him – none.”

A few residents scolded the city council for mixing their personal issues with the mayor and city business. The city manager insists the move is not personal, he’s just following the city’s charter.