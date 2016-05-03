© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
One Solution To Affordable Housing: Build Small

By Matthew Peddie
Published May 3, 2016 at 10:58 AM EDT
img_4944

Finding affordable housing can be a big challenge, but the answer may be to build small and fast.

Tim McKinney of United Global Outreach and Bill Ford from New Dignity Homes talk about a project to bring small homes to Bithlo in Orange County.

McKinney and Ford say these homes can be put up in just a few days, and won’t break the bank.

"This is not a tiny home," says McKinney of the 545 sq. ft. model.

"This is an actual home on a concrete foundation."

McKinney wants to build 48 of the small homes in Bithlo.

"The concept is to provide a home that can be bolted, screwed together and get up in a very short period of time," said Ford.

He says the foundation can be laid in a week, then the house could be put up in a couple of days. "So, within a week, we could have one of these homes ready for someone to live in."

Ford said the home is modeled on a hunting cabin, with modern amenities.

"Tim challenged us with the ability to provide a home, but only if we were willing to live in it," says Ford. He says the two story home will cost around $30,000.

McKinney and Ford say they'll set up the first of these small homes in Bithlo as soon as they work out impact fee costs with Orange County.

 

Central Florida NewshomelessnessBithlosmall homes
Matthew Peddie
