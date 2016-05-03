Florida Gov. Rick Scott Draws Ire From California Counterpart Over Trade Mission

California Gov. Jerry Brown sent a letter to Florida Gov. Rick Scott expressing displeasure with Scott’s attempts to woo away California businesses.

Gov. Scott is in the Golden State trying to encourage companies to move their operations to Florida.

Brown’s letter takes aim at Scott’s primary talking point – jobs – noting that last year California outpaced Florida and Texas combined in job creation. Brown also says California is “competing with nations like Brazil and France – not states like Florida.”

But Brown’s biggest critique has to do with climate change. Along with his letter, he sent a study conducted by a nonpartisan group called the Risky Business Project that suggests Florida is at greater risk of property loss than any other state as sea levels rise.