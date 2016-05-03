© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Latest Data Looks Worrisome, But Isn't So Bad

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published May 3, 2016 at 2:46 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Last week was not a good one for the economy, according to 90.7 economic analyst Hank Fishkind. GDP growth was just .5 percent in the 1st quarter of the year, down from already weak numbers. The stock market sold off sharply and investors moved money into US treasury bonds…where it’s safe, but lower-yield.

But Fishkind says thanks to job and population growth – especially in Central Florida – the situation is not gloomy, even though it may seem that way.

Hank's Highlights:


  • GDP growth did slow dramatically, but job growth remains robust with no sign of slowing. At this time, the job numbers are a better representation of the reality of the economy’s performance and near-term prospects. Measurement problems plague the GDP figures.

  • The current string of monthly job gains is the longest on record, stretching back to September 2010. More than 200,000 jobs have been created on average each month during this time. This is nearly twice the pace of job creation needed to absorb the increase in the working-age population.

  • In many ways, this could not be a better economic environment for Florida’s economy. Moderate but sustained growth in GDP coupled with low interest rates and low inflation benefit Florida economy. That in combination with very supportive demographic trends with the baby boom generation entering retirement will produce a prolonged and strong period of growth for Florida.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
