Fishkind Conversations: Latest Data Looks Worrisome, But Isn't So Bad

Last week was not a good one for the economy, according to 90.7 economic analyst Hank Fishkind. GDP growth was just .5 percent in the 1st quarter of the year, down from already weak numbers. The stock market sold off sharply and investors moved money into US treasury bonds…where it’s safe, but lower-yield.

But Fishkind says thanks to job and population growth – especially in Central Florida – the situation is not gloomy, even though it may seem that way.

Hank's Highlights:

