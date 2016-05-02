Report: Florida Ranks 3rd In Number Of Kids Who've Had A Jailed Parent

According to a new report, Florida has the third largest number of children in the country who experienced a parent in prison.

The latest "Kids Count" report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation says more than 300,000 Florida children have experienced the separation of a parent due to incarceration.

The special report, called "A Shared Sentence," says that the increased poverty and stress children of incarcerated parents experience can have as much impact on their well-being as abuse or domestic violence.

The foundation offers recommendations to help the children and families of parents in prison.

This includes housing an inmate at a nearby prison so children can visit, and providing housing assistance after their sentence is finished.