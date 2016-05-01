© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
You've Got To Have A Plan

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 1, 2016 at 10:12 PM EDT
Artist conception of Red Dragon on Mars. Photo: SpaceX
Artist conception of Red Dragon on Mars. Photo: SpaceX

It was a good news/bad news week when it comes to Mars exploration.

On one hand, SpaceX announced plans to launch a Dragon spacecraft to Mars as early as 2018. On the other, NASA scaled back funding for a critical landing demonstration needed for a Mars landing.

While it might be a setback for NASA, Casey Dreier, Director of Space Policy for the Planetary Society, thinks there’s a lesson to be learned here: when it comes to Mars, you’ve got to have a plan.

Casey joins the podcast via Skype to talk about a piece he wrote for the Planetary Society: “What NASA Can Learn from SpaceX. A man, a plan, Mars”

 

SpaceX Mars NASA Space planetary society
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
