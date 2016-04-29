Spotlight: Osceola Arts Strives To Make The Arts Accessible For Its Diverse Community

The Kissimmee area is not only home to theme parks, but fine arts as well. Osceola Arts is a theatre, art gallery, and cultural hub, and part of its mission is to embrace the diversity of the community.

Leaders call it a catch-all for the performing and visual arts in Osceola County. They also strive to make art affordable and accessible.

"We actually just hung almost 400 pieces of artwork from students throughout Osceola County School District and that's displayed in our gallery and also our community room as well because we needed so much space for all the pieces," said Osceola Arts Executive Director Brandon Arrington.

