Intersection: Friday News Round Table

The University of Central Florida’s main library was locked down for a short time this week after social media reports of a person with a gun. Police found nothing of the sort, but how did this rumor start? And did authorities handle it the right way?

Real gun violence is in the headlines in Central Florida again, too. A popular Parramore community leader was killed in a drive-by shooting. Two other people were also killed and half a dozen injured in a weekend of gunfire. What can stem the violence?

If you got a ticket to the Orlando Pride game last weekend, you would have seen a comprehensive victory from the women’s soccer team. Is the fan experience for this new team also breathing new life into sports in the City Beautiful?

And the Indian River Lagoon is hanging in the balance. What are state and local elected officials doing to help?