© 2024 Central Florida Public Media. All Rights Reserved.
90.7 FM Orlando • 89.5 FM Ocala
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florist: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published April 29, 2016 at 9:00 AM EDT

In Florist, Emily Sprague and fellow Catskills friends sing quiet, delicate songs filled with vivid memories. "Vacation" is about growing up and learning about love.

"Cool And Refreshing" finds Sprague singing about the childhood memories that we lose one by one.

These two songs are from Florist's 2015 EP, Holdly, while the band closes its Tiny Desk concert with "1914," a track from its new debut full-length, The Birds Outside Sang. On drums, you'll find a Tiny Desk alum in Felix Walworth, who was first here with Bellows, then Eskimeaux; all of these musicians are connected in some way to the Epoch, a collective from New York City. It's a creative friendship with stories to share, and its members' songs feel best in intimate settings, like a desk surrounded by old and new friends.

The Birds Outside Sang is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Vacation"
  • "Cool And Refreshing"
  • "1914"


Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNational / World News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details