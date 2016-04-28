© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Bethune Cookman University Launches Record Company

By Catherine Welch
Published April 28, 2016 at 12:39 PM EDT
Photo: Bethune-Cookman University.
Bethune Cookman University is launching a music label. The historically black college in Daytona Beach has already signed artists.

The label is called HBCU, an acronym for “historically black colleges and universities.” It’s run by students and has already signed up two artists: contemporary gospel singer Paul Jackson and hip hop artist DJ D Glove.

Record company executive and NASCAR car owner Mike Curb provided the endowment for the Bethune Cookman institute that’s launching the label.

Students will scout talent, produce music and market artists on the new label.

